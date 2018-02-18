Hundreds gather at vigil to remember Newport teenager

Newport, RI (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at Toppa Field Saturday night to honor the life of Newport teen McKenzie Leno.

18-year-old Leno died Thursday morning at Rhode Island Hospital.

The Rogers High School graduate was hospitalized in January for mono and strep throat. The symptoms worsened and turned into a viral infection. He was eventually placed in a medically induced coma and never recovered.

Event organizers tell Eyewitness News more than 500 people attended Saturday’s candlelight vigil in his honor.

Friends and family described McKenzie as strong, athletic and an overall wonderful young man.

Another photo from tonight’s vigil for McKenzie Leno. Awesome show of sport for a true @RogersVikings. pic.twitter.com/ExEUftc0gY — DailyNewsSports (@SportsNDN) February 18, 2018