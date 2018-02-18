King, Harmon lead Saint Francis (Pa) past Bryant 89-56

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jamaal King scored 23 points, Malik Harmon tossed in a season-high 21, the two had but one turnover between them and Saint Francis University defeated Bryant 89-56 on Saturday for its third-straight win and clinched a spot in the Northeast Conference playoffs.

Andre Wolford drained a pair of 3-pointers, giving Saint Francis (16-11, 10-6) a four-point lead midway through the opening half and King added a personal 7-0 run that pushed the lead into double-digits 3:30 before halftime.

Saint Francis made 32 of 68 shots, including nine 3-pointers, had 11 steals — Randall Gaskins with four — and scored 25 points off 19 Bryant turnovers. The win sets up a clash next week with Fairleigh Dickinson with the winner earning a home game in the NEC Tournament.

Adam Grant led Bryant (3-26, 2-14) with 16 points, but the Bulldogs were 21 of 64 shooting (33 percent).

