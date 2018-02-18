Rogers High School assistant principal dies after battle with blood cancer

Related Coverage Community comes together for bone marrow drive in support of local teachers

NEWPORT, RI (WPRI) — Rogers High School Assistant Principal Jaime Crowley died Friday night after a years-long battle with blood cancer.

Rhode Island Association of School Principals (RIASP) Executive Director Donald Rebello told Eyewitness News Crowley died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“It’s just very, very, very sad news to hear of his passing,” Rebello said. “It’s like a bright light has been extinguished in this world.”

Crowley was an award-winning educator and school administrator for many years. He was currently working as the assistant principal at Newport’s Rogers High School, and had previously worked with Rebello as the assistant principal and director of guidance at Mount Hope High School in Bristol. He is also the former principal of Thompson Middle School.

In 2015, Crowley was named the statewide Middle School Principal of the Year by RIASP. He was also awarded the prestigious Milken Educator Award in 2009.

“He was well-respected throughout the entire education community,” said Rebello. “He was just a superb educator and a tremendous father, always caring for his family.”

Funeral arrangements for Crowley have yet to be announced.

My friend and colleague Jaime Crowley has passed away. I cannot express how much I admired his leadership, his passion for his profession, and his compassion for kids in need. The world has lost a spirit that can never be replaced. May he RIP. @RIASPleads — Donald Rebello (@rebellodj) February 18, 2018