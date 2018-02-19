2 men, 1 juvenile charged in Exeter home invasion

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two 19-year-olds and a juvenile have been charged with breaking into a home, assaulting the man that lived there and stealing thousands of dollars from him, Rhode Island State Police said Monday afternoon.

Police had investigated the incident that occurred on Feb. 10 at a home on South County Trail. Jarod Bourbonniere, 19, of Coventry, is accused of driving the getaway car. Ryan White, 19, of Exeter, and the juvenile are accused of the actual break-in, forcing their way into the home, assaulting the 60-year-old resident and stealing a .45 caliber handgun, a large quantity of marijuana and about $4,000 cash from him.

After an investigation by state police detectives, White was arrested on Friday and charged with breaking and entering a dwelling/house of a person 60 years of age or older when the resident was on the premises, first-degree robbery, assault on a person 60 years of age or older causing bodily injury and larceny of a firearm.

The juvenile was also arrested Friday and held at the state Training School pending an arraignment in family court.

Bourbonniere was arrested Saturday and is facing the same charges as White, as well as four criminal counts of conspiracy.

After a court appearance Monday morning, a judge set bail for White and Bourbonniere at $25,000 with surety.