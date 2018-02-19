AP source: JD Martinez, Red Sox agree to $110M, 5-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says slugger J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $110 million, five-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

Boston was seeking to add power to a lineup that hit an AL-low 168 home runs. The 30-year-old Martinez has changed his swing to improve his launch angle and become one of the top home-run threats in the majors

He hit .303 with 45 homers and 104 RBIs last year for Detroit and Arizona, which acquired him on July 18 for three prospects. He had 29 homers and 65 RBIs in 62 games with the Diamondbacks, and hit a record-tying four home runs in a game.

Martinez figures to become the primary designated hitter for the AL East champion Red Sox, which would turn Hanley Ramirez into a platoon player at first with Mitch Moreland.