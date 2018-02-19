Body found in Cranston pond identified as missing Johnston man

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A body found in Cranston over the weekend was in fact a Johnston man who had been reported missing one week prior, Cranston police said Monday.

Police responded to Spectacle Pond off Garfield Avenue after a caller just before 7 p.m. Saturday reported seeing what looked to be a body floating in the water.

The body was recovered and on Monday it was confirmed that the man was 69-year-old Kenneth Stedman.

Police had been looking for Stedman since he was reported missing by his family on Feb. 11.

No signs of foul play were found at the scene, according to police, and the cause of Stedman’s death was determined to be drowning.