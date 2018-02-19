Crews ordered to evacuate while battling New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford firefighters are working to knock down a smoky fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

It appears at least two residential structures are involved on Granfield Street, located off Coggeshall Street.

“I could see the flames all of a sudden shooting up the back of the big tenement and within less than five minutes the whole house was just on fire, going like crazy,” neighbor David Peters said. “I could not believe that. I’ve never seen anything like it except for maybe on TV.”

Nearby roads are blocked off as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Two residential structures on fire on Granfield St in New Bedford, just off Coggeshall St… both homes are heavily damaged. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/LvR0s75Dai — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 19, 2018

Evacuation tones: New Bedford firefighters sounding their air horns, signifying all crews must evacuate the buildings. Two homes on fire on Granfield St. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/As148UA2rm — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 19, 2018

A sea of people surrounds the scene of a fire in New Bedford. We're right by the Dunkin Donuts on Granfield St. pic.twitter.com/FqHZ7SxigA — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) February 19, 2018

