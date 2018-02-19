Crews ordered to evacuate while battling New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford firefighters are working to knock down a smoky fire that broke out Monday afternoon.
It appears at least two residential structures are involved on Granfield Street, located off Coggeshall Street.
“I could see the flames all of a sudden shooting up the back of the big tenement and within less than five minutes the whole house was just on fire, going like crazy,” neighbor David Peters said. “I could not believe that. I’ve never seen anything like it except for maybe on TV.”
Nearby roads are blocked off as crews work to extinguish the fire.
