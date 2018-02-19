Driver arrested following a pair of wrong-way incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man was arrested early Monday morning and charged with DUI after police caught him driving the wrong way in two separate incidents.

Police first noticed the driver on Route 146 in Providence, heading in the wrong direction. He was then seen once again heading in the wrong direction on I-195, just past the split with I-95 North.

Cruisers caused the vehicle to crash on the Washington Bridge.

No injuries were reported.

State Police say the driver could face more charges once an investigation is conducted.