Firefighter saves dog from icy Blackstone pond

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Blackstone are celebrating after the successful rescue of a dog who was stuck on an icy pond.

According to a Facebook post by the Blackstone Police Department, crews arrived at Harris Pond around 3 p.m. Sunday to rescue Rosie, a black Labrador Retriever.

Police received a call from a family member of Rosie’s owner, who said she was stuck on the thinning ice. According to Lt. Joe Sevigny, Rosie had already fallen into the cold water once before rescuers arrived.

When crews arrived on scene, firefighter Sam Blake geared up in a waterproof suit and waded his way through the melting pond until he reached Rosie.

Cellphone video posted by the Blackstone Police Department shows Blake befriending Rosie for a few minutes before she allowed him to carry her to safety.

“She was a little scared and timid, but I finally got her to come near me enough so I could reach out and just pet her head and she realized I was there to help out,” Blake said.

Blake was then pulled to shore by Sevigny, with Rosie cradled in his arms.

“I was just stuck in so much mud so it was kind of difficult to walk backwards and my lieutenant decided to just drag me back,” Blake said. “I just got to lay back in the water, hold the dog up to my chest and he reeled me back in.”

Sevigny said Rosie was extremely thankful to be back on solid ground.

“The dog was very excited, she shook herself off and couldn’t wait to get home to a nice warm place,” Sevigny said.

“She was very happy to be saved,” Blake added.