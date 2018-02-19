In the Kitchen: Bistecca Contadina

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia from Camille’s making Bistecca Contadina (peasant’s steak).  It is a 24oz. bone-in prime ribeye with sausage, vegetables and potato.

Ingredients:

  • Prime Cut Ribeye Steak
  • Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers
  • Sauteed Onion
  • Sweet Italian Sausage
  • Yukon Gold Potato
  • Oregano
  • Garlic
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Red Wine Vinegar
  • Hot Pepper Juice

Directions:

  1. Season and pan sear steak, finish in oven to desired temp
  2. Saute all vegetables in high heat pan until caramelization
  3. Pan fry potato slices with salt and pepper and oregano
  4. Combine potato, vegetables and sausage add vinegar, pepper juice and butter pad
  5. Remove steak. Let rest for 10 min, slice and serve over vegetables and potato