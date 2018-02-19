In the Kitchen: Bistecca Contadina

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia from Camille’s making Bistecca Contadina (peasant’s steak). It is a 24oz. bone-in prime ribeye with sausage, vegetables and potato.
Ingredients:
- Prime Cut Ribeye Steak
- Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers
- Sauteed Onion
- Sweet Italian Sausage
- Yukon Gold Potato
- Oregano
- Garlic
- Salt and Pepper
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Hot Pepper Juice
Directions:
- Season and pan sear steak, finish in oven to desired temp
- Saute all vegetables in high heat pan until caramelization
- Pan fry potato slices with salt and pepper and oregano
- Combine potato, vegetables and sausage add vinegar, pepper juice and butter pad
- Remove steak. Let rest for 10 min, slice and serve over vegetables and potato