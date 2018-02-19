Johansson leads Norway to Olympic ski jumping team title

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) Robert Johansson nailed a leap of 136 meters with the final jump to give Norway victory in large hill team ski jumping and its 11th gold of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Norway relied on its depth to accrue 1,098.5 points and overwhelm 2014 champion Germany, which finished 22.8 points behind for silver.

It’s been quite an Olympics for Johansson, the 27-year-old Lillehammer native with the distinctive red handlebar mustache.

He also won bronze medals in the normal and large hill individual finals to become the first ski jumper since Austria’s Gregor Schlierenzauer in 2010 to win a medal in each of the three men’s ski jumping events at a single Olympics.

With strong jumps from Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen and Johann Andre Forfang, Norway was able to build up a 22-point lead heading into the final round of jumps.

Germany’s Andreas Wellinger, the normal hill gold medalist, had a jump of 134.5 meters in the next-to-last jump to lift Germany to 1075.7 points, but Johansson went further to secure the gold. Poland took the bronze with 1,072.4.

Norway has won three of the four men’s team events in the World Cup this season and had the deepest team, with its four jumpers all in the top 12 in the standings. It has also won three of the four men’s team events in the World Cup this season

Poland had never claimed an Olympic medal in the team event prior to Monday’s event. Large hill gold medalist Kamil Stoch had two strong jumps and has now tied Adam Malysz for the most Olympic medals by a Polish ski jumper with four.