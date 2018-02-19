Neighborhood Health Plan of RI encourages annual checkups & open communication

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is committed to making sure that children they cover have access to the best quality health care available.

To make that happen, Neighborhood works hard to encourage strong parent-doctor partnerships and a regular schedule of well visits for all kids. They even have a “Member Rewards” program for children and parents who complete healthy behaviors.

We spoke with Dr. Chris Ottiano, Neighborhood’s Associate Medical Director and Dr. Matthew Malek, Medical Director, Tri-County CAA for more information.

To learn more,please visit: https://www.nhpri.org/Home.aspx

