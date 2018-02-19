Nicholas Kettle expected to appear in court Monday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Following a weekend spent at the ACI, State Senator Nicholas Kettle is expected to face a judge Monday.

Kettle, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with video voyeurism and extortion. He is accused of taking photos of his now-ex-girlfriend and sharing them with another person.

It’s unclear at this time if the other person will face charges.

The arrest comes following an investigation by State Police into Kettle’s home.

In light of the accusations, Senate President Dominic Ruggerio and Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere have both called for Kettle’s immediate resignation.