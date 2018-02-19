Providence Democrats have owed Joe Paolino $23K for decades

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Until the Providence Democratic City Committee was thrust into the spotlight after entering into a fundraising agreement with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign on Jan. 31, it was mostly viewed as a local party that lacked the resources to remain relevant in city politics.

The committee reported just $122 in its campaign account at the end of 2017, but it has been drowning in debt for more than 20 years, having failed to pay back loans made by former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino between 1988 and 1994, according to an Eyewitness News review of filings with the R.I. Board of Elections.

Records show the committee still owes Paolino $23,544, a liability that has been listed on nearly every campaign finance report it has filed since 2002, the year the board started publishing the quarterly fundraising disclosures online.

Reached Friday, Paolino acknowledged the debt isn’t “going to change the way I live,” but said it isn’t something he intends to write off.

“If they wanted to put in a payment plan, I’ll work with them,” Paolino said.

The city committee’s executive board voted last month to enter into a “mutual support agreement” with Raimondo’s campaign that would help the committee hire staff and run what is known in politics as a “coordinated campaign” to support various Rhode Island Democrats this year.

But the agreement has come under fierce scrutiny because the committee’s chairman was Patrick Ward, an employee with the R.I. Department of Human Service. The state Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission accusing Raimondo of entering into a financial transaction with a subordinate, arguing that she has control over Ward’s job.

Ward has since resigned as chairman of the committee after apologizing for posting a derogatory meme about two Providence City Council members to Facebook in December. The meme had nothing to do with the deal with Raimondo’s campaign, but it became public after the agreement was announced.

The committee, which is comprised of up to 165 elected members – 11 people from each of Providence’s 15 wards – has not yet voted on a new chairman, but its debt remains in place.

Asked about the loan last fall, Paolino told Eyewitness News it stemmed from money he gave the committee to run ads supporting Andrew Annaldo, a former councilman who was the Democratic nominee for mayor in 1990. He said the money was also used to run negative ads against the race’s eventual winner: independent Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. Paolino himself ran for governor in 1990, finishing third in the Democratic primary behind eventual winner Bruce Sundlun and Francis Flaherty.

In a 1993 article on the city committee’s lack of resources, then-Chairwoman Carolyn Brassil told The Providence Journal the Democrats owed Paolino $30,000. In 1994, Brassil cited the debt as one of the reasons the committee was unable to find a challenger against Cianci, according to another article in The Providence Journal.

“As Democratic city chair, I tend to agree we’ve been in disarray for a while,” she said at the time. “The Democratic City Committee has a $30,000 nut we have to crack ourselves. It’s been a difficult time for us.”

When Lawrence Mancini was elected chairman in 1995, the newspaper reported the liability was “more than $20,000.” He served as the committee chairman until early 2003, when he was succeeded by Joan Badway. In the final campaign finance report he filed on behalf of the committee, dated Jan. 31, 2003, Mancini reported a debt of $23,544 to “Friends of Paolino.”

The debt has appeared on the committee’s books ever since, even though it reported raising more than $81,000 between 2002 and 2017. When Ward was asked about the loan last fall, he told Eyewitness News the committee was not in a position to pay it back.

Even the Providence Republican City Committee currently has more cash on hand than the city’s Democrats, having reported $1,952 in its account as of Dec. 31. Providence voters haven’t elected a Republican to any office since 1992, when Mary Ross won her one and only term as a state representative in House District 17.

Raimondo’s campaign has said it would like the fundraising agreement with the committee to remain in place when a chair is elected, but it’s unclear if paying back Paolino will be part of the new leader’s plan.

In an email, Richard Thornton, who oversees campaign finance for the R.I. Board of Elections, said individuals can contribute up $1,000 to the committee and another $10,000 for party building purposes. (Individuals can contribute another $10,000 to a separate federal campaign account controlled by the committee.)

“The PDCC is not restricted from repaying the outstanding balance,” Thornton said.

