State Sen. Kettle pleads not guilty to extorting former Senate page

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A secret grand jury indictment was unsealed in Providence Superior Court Monday, charging state Sen. Nicholas Kettle, R-Coventry, with two counts of extortion.

The indictment says Kettle violated the state’s “extortion and blackmail” law in 2011 when he allegedly threatened and attempted to compel a Senate page to commit a sexual act.

The page would later unsuccessfully challenge Kettle for his Senate seat in 2014, three years after the alleged crimes took place.

Kettle, 27, pleaded not guilty to the extortion charges. He declined to comment outside court Monday when asked if he would resign his seat.

Separately, Kettle was arrested Friday and arraigned at state police headquarters on an unrelated video voyeurism charge. He is accused of taking photos of his now ex-girlfriend and sharing them with another person without her consent. State police say the grand jury indictment on the extortion charges came down late Friday afternoon.

Kettle spent the weekend at the ACI in Cranston.

In light of the allegations, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere have both called for Kettle’s immediate resignation. Ruggerio said if Kettle does not resign, he will hold a vote to expel him from the Senate. Such a vote requires a two-thirds majority.

The Senate is not in session this week, but a spokesperson said a vote could be held as soon as next week.