Cranston school to reopen weeks after damaging flood

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A sense of normalcy will return for some Cranston students and teachers next week as they report back to their classrooms nearly two months after a damaging flood.

Edgewood Highland Elementary School is set to reopen Monday, Feb. 26, Cranston Schools Chief Operating Officer Ray Votto said Tuesday.

The school was forced to close down Jan. 3 after a water main burst, flooding the lower level of the building and damaging several classrooms.

Students and staff were evacuated and kept out of school for a full week until classes resumed Jan. 11 at the Norwood Avenue School.

Votto said Edgewood Highland will be ready to fully reopen, without any limitations.