Fentanyl discovery prompts hazmat response in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in Providence, where police say they are cleaning up a small amount of fentanyl.

According to Providence Police Lt. Mike Figueiredo, a sudden death on the third floor of 230 Webster Ave. Monday night prompted the response. When police arrived on scene, they found 2-3 ounces of powder loose on a table inside the home. That powder tested positive for fentanyl, which is dangerous when airborne.

Figueiredo said no one was exposed or experienced symptoms of fentanyl ingestion. Officials considered the scene a Level A hazmat and dispatched 30 firefighters to decontaminate the building.

The building was evacuated as crews continue to follow protocol to remove the fentanyl.

