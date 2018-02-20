Fall River man charged in home invasion

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WPRI) — A man is in custody after police say he and another man broke into a Fall River apartment on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fall River police, an officer who was patrolling near Robeson Street and New Boston Road noticed a female trying to get his attention. Police said the woman notified the officer that two masked men had broken into her apartment and her boyfriend was holding one suspect while the other fled the scene.

The suspect, Jose Dias, 44, was taken into custody after police learned both suspects knocked down the apartment door armed with knives.

Police said the men yelled, “Police open up!” when they knocked on the door at first, but while the residents tried to answer the door, the suspects kicked it down and entered the apartment.

According to police, three residents of the apartment suffered minor injuries caused by the suspects breaking down the door.

A struggle began after the suspects entered the apartment, prior to the arrival of the police.

Police said Dias was treated for his injuries and was charged with home invasion, vandalizing property, three counts of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and batter on a person over 60 years old.

Police are still searching for the second suspect involved in the home invasion. He is described as a white male approximately 5’10” tall and between 200-230 lbs. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a black mask covering the lower half of his face.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Larry Ferreira of the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796. Also, anonymous TIPS are accepted through their TIP line at (508) 672-TIPS.