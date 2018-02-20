Family Fun at Yawgoo Valley

Are you looking for the ideal fun activity this winter that the entire family can enjoy? Than check out Yawgoo Valley in Exeter. Easily located and just a short drive away, ‘The Rhode Show’ crew dropped by and had a blast checking out their new snow tubing park.

They also offer so much more!

For additional info, visit: http://www.yawgoo.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.