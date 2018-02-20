Highway closures begin early Wednesday for second toll gantry installation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that starting Tuesday evening, single-lane closures will be needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the overhead installation of a second toll gantry on I-95, near Exit 2.
RIDOT said only one night of a rolling roadblock will be needed, approximately between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., and brief on-ramp closures at the Exit 2, 3, 4 and 5 interchanges will occur.
Route 3 will be available as a detour. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Installation of the gantries started last Friday night.
Following the installation of the gantry structures, RIDOT has directed its contractor to extensively test the tolling system.
This will take approximately one month, and a go-live date will be set after the tolling contractor has certified that all systems are working properly.