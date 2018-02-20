Hometown Hero: Tereza Bolibruch

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is North Kingstown’s Tereza Bolibruch.

The senior won her sixth state title at Saturday’s Indoor Meet, which marked the third year in a row Bolibruch brought home the 55M hurdles crown.

Her success is carrying on the tradition her sister began with the Skippers. Maria Bolibruch also won three 55M titles before moving on to compete for the University of Mary.

Tereza is planning to continue her success on the track in college and is trying to choose her future home.

