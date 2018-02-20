If it’s free it’s for me on February Vacation

This morning in Family Time it’s time to hit the books, but still have lots of fun for February school vacation!

Our friend, mom blogger Courtney Caligiuri is back this morning to talk freebies!

She had ideas for making the most of your library card as well as the great playgrounds in Rhode Island.

Tips:

-Reserve your books online and they’ll be ready for pick up.

-Reserve museum passes online or in person. (Visit a museum for free or a reduced price with a Library Museum Pass.)

-Download free e-books, audio books or magazines.

-Rent a DVD for your family. They have a huge selection! And rentals last up to a week!