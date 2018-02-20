In the Kitchen: Fork and Knife Burger

Discover Newport brought us Chef Robert Biela of SpeakEasy Bar & Grill to show us how to make their Fork and Knife Burger.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large Russet Potato
  • 2 Strips Bacon Chopped
  • 2 oz Ground Chourico
  • 2 Slices White Cheddar
  • 1 Tbsp Sour Cream
  • 1 Tbsp Pickled Jalapenos
  • 1 Tomato Slice
  • 1 Leaf of Green leaf Lettuce
  • 10 oz 80/20 Ground Beef
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Set oven to 350
  2. Place potatoes on baking pan and bake for 35 min until fork tender.
  3. Cool potato, cut in half and with a spoon, scrape out inside of potato and leave 1/4 in.
  4. In a sauté pan add bacon, cook until crispy, then add chourico and warm thru.
  5. Add chourico mix into hollow potato shells and top with cheese. Bake in oven for 5 min. until cheese is melted.
  6. In a pan or on grill, divide ground beef into two 5 oz. patties. Cook to desired temp.
  7. To assemble burger: put half potato on bottom, add burger and stack lettuce, tomato, Jalapenos, sour cream then top with other half potato.

For more info on the Burger Bender, please go to: https://www.discovernewport.org/burger-bender/

