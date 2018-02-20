In the Kitchen: Fork and Knife Burger

Discover Newport brought us Chef Robert Biela of SpeakEasy Bar & Grill to show us how to make their Fork and Knife Burger.

Ingredients:

1 large Russet Potato

2 Strips Bacon Chopped

2 oz Ground Chourico

2 Slices White Cheddar

1 Tbsp Sour Cream

1 Tbsp Pickled Jalapenos

1 Tomato Slice

1 Leaf of Green leaf Lettuce

10 oz 80/20 Ground Beef

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Set oven to 350 Place potatoes on baking pan and bake for 35 min until fork tender. Cool potato, cut in half and with a spoon, scrape out inside of potato and leave 1/4 in. In a sauté pan add bacon, cook until crispy, then add chourico and warm thru. Add chourico mix into hollow potato shells and top with cheese. Bake in oven for 5 min. until cheese is melted. In a pan or on grill, divide ground beef into two 5 oz. patties. Cook to desired temp. To assemble burger: put half potato on bottom, add burger and stack lettuce, tomato, Jalapenos, sour cream then top with other half potato.

For more info on the Burger Bender, please go to: https://www.discovernewport.org/burger-bender/

