In the Kitchen: Fork and Knife Burger

Discover Newport brought us Chef Robert Biela of SpeakEasy Bar & Grill to show us how to make their Fork and Knife Burger.
Ingredients:
- 1 large Russet Potato
- 2 Strips Bacon Chopped
- 2 oz Ground Chourico
- 2 Slices White Cheddar
- 1 Tbsp Sour Cream
- 1 Tbsp Pickled Jalapenos
- 1 Tomato Slice
- 1 Leaf of Green leaf Lettuce
- 10 oz 80/20 Ground Beef
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Set oven to 350
- Place potatoes on baking pan and bake for 35 min until fork tender.
- Cool potato, cut in half and with a spoon, scrape out inside of potato and leave 1/4 in.
- In a sauté pan add bacon, cook until crispy, then add chourico and warm thru.
- Add chourico mix into hollow potato shells and top with cheese. Bake in oven for 5 min. until cheese is melted.
- In a pan or on grill, divide ground beef into two 5 oz. patties. Cook to desired temp.
- To assemble burger: put half potato on bottom, add burger and stack lettuce, tomato, Jalapenos, sour cream then top with other half potato.
For more info on the Burger Bender, please go to: https://www.discovernewport.org/burger-bender/
