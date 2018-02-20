Mardi Gras shark up for sale following club’s recent closure

Related Coverage Mardi Gras nightclub in Cranston to close

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The 25-foot shark that used to be on display at the Mardi Gras Multi Club in Cranston is now up for grabs.

Anyone interested in purchasing the shark can inquire about it on Facebook Marketplace. The shark is being sold for $1,000 to anyone who has space for the massive shark replica.

The seller said there have been 81 offers so far to purchase the shark.

According to the seller, people have been asking for all sorts of momentos from inside the club, but they will not put any of those items up for sale as of right now.

On Tuesday, the seller said someone picked up the boat that sat next to the shark, which the club was giving away for free. The palm trees outside the club will be up for sale soon as well, the seller said.

The club, which used to be located on Oaklawn Avenue, shut its doors on Nov. 30. Mardi Gras opened in 1989 and was a longtime mainstay for Rhode Island nightlife for 28 years.