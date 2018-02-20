New Bedford woman says she alerted neighbors to fast-moving fire

Related Coverage New Bedford fire sends 3 to hospital

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A group of New Bedford residents returned to what remains of their homes on Tuesday to survey the damage from a massive fire and collect what’s left of their belongings.

“Everything you earned and worked for… it’s awful,” Rose Almeida said. “I feel very bad.”

Almeida was at her home on the other side of Granfield Street on Monday when something caught her attention.

“I just saw smoke in the backyard so I went back there and I noticed it was the shed that was on fire,” she recalled.

“I banged on the window over there,” Almeida added. “I was like, ‘Call 911! Call 911! There’s a fire!'”

Almeida said that small shed fire grew into an inferno within moments.

“It just spread so fast,” she said. “It went onto the blue house and the yellow house went up in no time.”

On Tuesday, construction crews were seen boarding up the two heavily damaged homes.

None of the 50 firefighters who responded to the fire were injured but three residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross said it provided assistance to 14 of the 16 people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Eyewitness News on Tuesday reached out to the New Bedford Fire Department for an update but we have not heard back.