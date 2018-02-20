New plan for Brown performing arts center means less adjustment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University announced Tuesday it’s come up with a plan for a new campus performing arts center that will require only one building to be moved, rather than demolishing several.

The performing arts center will now be built facing the Granoff Center for the Creative Arts, which is between Angell and Olive Streets. One structure, the Sharpe House, will have to be picked up and relocated.

The University’s previous plan would have put the new center on the southern side of Angell Street, moved one building and demolished four others. That’s also located over the East Side Transit Tunnel; the new site can now include programming space underground.

Russell Carey, Brown’s executive vice president for planning and policy, said in a statement the original plan was revised after feedback from the community.

The University has been planning the new performing arts center for a year, after decades of discussion that sought a single hub for theater, music, dance and multimedia arts.

The structure that will have to be moved, Sharpe House, which currently houses faculty for the history department, is one of 130 historic houses and buildings that Brown currently owns that are 75 years old or older. Sharpe House was built in 1873, but others date as far back as 1770. A plan is now being developed to move Sharpe to Brown Street, next to the Peter Green House.

Carey said the project may also lead to a portion of Olive Street being closed to regular vehicle traffic.

The project is not expected to create new street traffic or demand for parking in the neighborhood, but instead will shift it out of other Brown venues and halls.