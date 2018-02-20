Police: Man stole laptop, debit card from locked car

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who they say stole a Lenovo “Ideapad” laptop along with a Bank Newport debit card from a locked car.

According to the police, the suspect stole the laptop and debit card from a locked car that was parked in the Edward Street Parking Lot in Newport. Police say the suspect made several fraudulent transactions with the card at various locations, totaling nearly $3,000.

Video surveillance captured footage of the suspect using the debit card at Discover Newport. At the time, police said the suspect fraudulently purchased a RIPTA day pass.

Rhode Island State Police said the suspect is a dark-skinned male who has a mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should contact the Rhode Island State Police Department at (401) 444-1000.