Shatner to host Q&A, ‘Wrath of Khan’ at PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — He’s been to Rhode Island previously, but this time, Captain James T. Kirk is actually going where many other performers have gone before.

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that William Shatner will be coming to the center May 12 for a one-night-only appearance, where the film, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” will be shown, and he’ll take questions from the audience.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m., at PPAC’s website and the center’s box office. A limited number of VIP tickets will include a photo opportunity after the show.

Shatner has appeared in the recent past at Rhode Island Comic Con. In a career spanning 50 years, the award-winning actor, producer, director and writer appeared in the original “Star Trek” television series that spawned seven feature films — one of which, “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier,” he directed. He also became known for playing lawyer Denny Crane on “The Practice” and “Boston Legal,” for which he won Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. He’s also recorded an album and has recently been pursuing a passion for equestrian sports.