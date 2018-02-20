Spring fever spreading across Rhode Island

Related Coverage Snowfall in Southern New England actually above normal so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring officially arrives in one month, but people across Southern New England got a little preview of what’s to come Tuesday. When the sun came out, temperatures soared into the 60s.

Officially in Providence, the high temperature was 66 degrees. With the clouds and fog along the coast, highs in Newport were only 50 degrees, which is still above average.

People flocked to India Point Park Tuesday to soak up the sun. Walkers and runners weaved through the paved trails of the park, while others just sat by the water enjoying the warmth.

“I’m always ready for spring, to get some quahogs, some nice fresh clams,” Mike of Warwick said.

While many were digging the warmth, it wasn’t a record breaker in Providence. The record for Feb. 20 is 69 degrees, so Tuesday fell short by 4 degrees.

As a whole, the month was pretty warm. This February may finish as one of the Top 10 Warmest Februarys on record. Currently, this February in Providence is ranked as the eighth warmest all time.

It’s been a pretty warm month, but snowfall has been about average. Most of that snow fell this past weekend.

“The snow came and went, it melted faster than it dropped,” Mike said.

Under the sunny, blue sky in Providence, it is hard to believe it snowed just two days ago. About five inches of snow fell in the city Saturday night and Sunday morning. Outside of a few lingering snow piles, that snow is now just a memory.

Looking back at the previous ten Februarys, six of the ten months have been above average. This February’s average temperature to date is at 35.7 degrees through Monday.

In a quick flash back, the average high for February 2015 was 18.4 degrees. That February was part of, arguably, the most brutal winter on record for Rhode Island.

The spring equinox is on March 20 at 12:15 p.m. EDT, but Mike said he has caught spring fever and wants to get his boat in the water now.

“Gas up and let’s go, you know. Let’s get some fish,” he said.