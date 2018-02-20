RI Supreme Court sides with Providence in dispute over weightlifting firefighter’s disability pension

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Supreme Court has tossed out a judge’s decision to restore the disability pension benefits for John Sauro, the embattled former Providence firefighter who in 2011 was caught on camera lifting weights despite a shoulder injury that doctors said prevented him from doing his job.

The high court’s ruling marks a significant legal victory for the city of Providence, whose retirement board voted in 2015 to discontinue Sauro’s $3,900-a-month tax-free accidental disability pension because a doctor declared he is no longer disabled from his work-related injury. The ruling was overturned in Superior Court later that year.

“Allowing plaintiff perpetual accidental disability pension benefits under these circumstances runs contrary to the ordinance’s objectives, which are to compensate work-injury-related disabilities and encourage qualified persons who are relieved of those disabilities to return to work,” Supreme Court Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg wrote in the court’s opinion. “It would also be patently absurd, in light of the [Providence Retirement Board’s] finding that plaintiff is disabled, to place a disabled firefighter on a list for a position that he is unqualified to perform.”

In 2015, Superior Court Judge William Carnes ruled the city must pay Sauro’s disability pension benefits until he is allowed back to work, even though the board had previously found Sauro was too disabled to rejoin the fire department based on other ailments not sustained on the job.

Arguing that Carnes’ decision “was erroneous, overlooked material evidence, and was clearly wrong,” the Supreme Court ruled that Sauro can return to the retirement board “in order to demonstrate that he is fit to return to duty and is prepared to do so, or that he qualifies for an ordinary disability pension.”

“Whether plaintiff is physically qualified and prepared to return to work is a question for the board,” McKenna Goldberg wrote. “What is clear is that plaintiff is no longer disabled from his work-related injury and, based upon the undisputed evidence before the board, is not prepared to resume duty with the fire department based on unrelated disabilities.”

Sauro’s on-the-job injury occurred in 1999 while carrying a patient in a chair down stairs. He retired on an accidental disability pension in 2000. But his pension has been under scrutiny since 2011, when he was seen in Target 12 undercover video vigorously working out over several days at a local gym.

In his dissenting opinion, Supreme Court Justice Francis Flaherty suggested nothing in the city’s disability pension ordinance “empowered the board to suspend John Sauro’s pension benefits under the circumstances present in this case.” Whether Sauro is capable of returning to work as a firefighter, Flaherty wrote, “is a question for another day.”

“Although Sauro’s actions during the time he collected a disability pension at the expense of the taxpayers of the city of Providence can certainly be called into question, I nonetheless reach the conclusion that the governing ordinance, § 17-189(8)(a), does not cloak the board with the power the majority grants to it today,” Flaherty wrote.

The Supreme Court’s decision doesn’t mean Sauro is not eligible for any pension at all, according to Ken Chiavarini, an attorney for the city. When he turns 55 next month, he could receive a regular service pension of $957 per month or an ordinance disability pension of $1,616 per month. (Unlike accidental disability pensions, service pensions and ordinary disability pensions are taxed.)

Chiavarini said the city hasn’t determined whether it will ask Sauro to repay the disability pension benefits he has received since the retirement board revoked them.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.

Tim White is the Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence.