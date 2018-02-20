Survivor to shine 100 lights to commemorate Station Nightclub fire victims

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In remembrance of the victims of the Station Nightclub fire, one survivor is shining 100 lights for each person who lost their life 15 years ago.

The Station Nightclub fire claimed the lives of 100 people and injured 200 more back in 2003 when the building went up in flames during a concert, after pyrotechnics from the performance went haywire.

“Horrifying, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years,” Dave Fravala said.

Fravala was inside the club when it caught fire. He lost eight friends that night.

In memory of his friends and other victims, he decided to have 100 lights shine at the Station Nightclub Memorial in West Warwick.

“At 11:03, I want 100 lights to shine from here to heaven to celebrate the 100 lives that were lost that night,” Fravala said.

Father Robert Marciano said he doesn’t come back to the location very often. He said he was the first chaplain to respond to the fire that night.

He said when he pulled up to the scene, it was an inferno.

“People coming out who were injured, people trapped,” Marciano said. “As they were saying maybe five, ten victims but I was saying there is so many more because we could see them in the doorway, the people who were trapped and had perished in the fire.”

The memorial park was fully opened in May 2017, meaning this was the first time it was completed for the anniversary of the fire.

“The tragedy, if we lose someone, is that we might forget them,” Marciano said. “This certainly ensures future generations will not forget this. Not just the tragedy it was, but the beautiful lives that were lost.”