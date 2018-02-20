Tax incentive to help small business owners install sprinklers

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been 15 years since the tragic fire at the Station Nightclub, but its survivors and their dedicated community continue to work to change fire safety laws and regulations to help prevent a repeat disaster.

A new federal tax incentive will allow small business owners to deduct the cost of retrofitting buildings with fire sprinklers. This covers most “high risk” businesses, including nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

Details on the incentive will be announced at the Station Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

In the aftermath of the fire, multiple factors were blamed for the fire’s rapid spread and the high number of deaths and injuries.

Officials investigated the club’s wall foam insulation and sprinklers in the aftermath of the tragedy. It was later determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the number of deaths and injuries could have been minimized had the club’s sprinkler system properly functioned, suppressing the fire in its earliest stages.

Eyewitness News will update this story with further details on the federal tax incentive program as they become available.