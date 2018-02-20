Woman charged with DUI after driving erratically with infant in car

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence woman was arrested after police said she was driving erratically with her 7-month-old child in the car.

According to Coventry police, officers received a phone call from a concerned driver who said a car was driving erratically on Tiogue Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers dispatched to the area and quickly located the vehicle. The driver, Margaret Khoury, 44, displayed obvious signs of impairment as her 7-month old child was sitting in the back of her car.

Khoury was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit a chemical test. Police said the father arrived on scene to pick up the child, who was unharmed.

Police said Khoury was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She will be arraigned on Feb. 28 at Kent County Courthouse.