PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Approximately 100 decorative street lights along Memorial Boulevard, Exchange Street and Francis Street are leaving residents in the dark because of underground wiring issues, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to the Mayor’s office, underground vaults were pumped out last week after flooding damaged wiring, and emergency repairs are expected to continue into next week.

The city said the lights will be brought back online as soon as they are repaired.

