3 southeastern Mass. residents killed in New York rollover crash

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Three people from southeastern Massachusetts were killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on the New York Thruway near Verona, according to police.

New York State police said the driver, Joao Braga, 81, of Fall River, lost control and the car rolled over between Exit 33 and Exit 34 in Conastota.

According to police, passengers Maria Braga, 81, of Fall River, David Bothelho, 73, of Westport, and Isabel Boetlho, 72, of Westport, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joao Braga was transported to the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said his condition was not immediately known and the crash is still under investigation.