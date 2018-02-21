Avedisian: TF Green name change still up in the air

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian joined Eyewitness News This Morning in studio Wednesday for his monthly update on issues in his city.

Avedisian addressed the trash collection confusion caused by the Presidents’ Day holiday, which he hopes to prevent from happening again with the purchase of another garbage truck.

He also discussed a lawsuit brought by himself and other mayors from around concerning the opioid crisis.

Finally, Avedisian offered his thoughts on the proposed name change at T.F. Green Airport.

Watch the full interview in the above video.