Brown University swim team barred from Ivy League meet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials at Brown University say their men’s swimming and diving team will not participate in this week’s Ivy League Championships as the school continues to investigate allegations of hazing.

The university, in a statement dated Tuesday, also says their investigation and the student conduct review process are expected to reach a conclusion “in the coming weeks.”

The school began looking into the team’s conduct in November after an investigation by The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper found team members engaged in a night of drinking and vandalism on Oct. 7.

The Herald reviewed text messages, photos and recordings of conversations among team members, who described it as a night of “initiation” or “hazing.”

The team’s captains also were captured on audio telling team members to deny any hazing if they were asked about it.