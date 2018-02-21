Cicilline reinforces support for gun control

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island is one of the many lawmakers pushing for reform to the nation’s gun laws.

Cicilline said there are dozens of bills aimed to reduce gun violence in the works, including his proposal to ban bump stocks. The bill would ban bump-fire stocks, trigger cranks or any device or accessory that accelerates the rate of fire from a semi-automatic weapon. Bump stocks were used in the October shooting deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas, and were attached to a half-dozen of the long guns found in the shooter’s hotel room.

“I think it’s our responsibility to work together in a bipartisan way to make those things happen,” Cicilline said.

At a town hall style meeting in Lincoln Wednesday night, Cicilline said he believes it’s the lawmakers responsibility to make sure weapon possession is properly regulated.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump urged a ban on gun devices such as bump stocks. This comes days after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, which killed 17 and injured many others.

“We can do better than this, we can keep guns out of the hands of criminals, people with serious mental illness, people who pose a real danger, and we can keep military style assault weapons, out of the neighborhoods of our communities,” Cicilline said.

At a town hall style meeting in Lincoln Wednesday night, Cicilline told Eyewitness News that he believes it’s the lawmakers’ responsibility to make sure weapon possession is properly regulated.

Cicilline said this is a conversation the nation is familiar with, but he said the latest mass shooting will move legislation forward.

“I think the American people of Rhode Island…we’ve seen this before, the same script, and I think these young people in Florida are going to make sure action is taken this time,” Cicilline said.

Though he respects the Second Amendment, Cicilline said the change is necessary.

In a statement on it’s website, Gun Owners of America, a gun lobbyist group based out of Virginia, has continued to fight back against politicians urging new legislation:

“Some lawmakers may seek to implement more restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, such a the misnamed ‘NICS Fix’ legislation. However, no form of gun control will help prevent these tragedies.”