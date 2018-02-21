City begins removing tiles from Wall of Hope due to wear and tear

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The thousands of hand-painted tiles that have decorated part of Providence’s Waterplace Park for years are moving to a new location, Eyewitness News has learned.

The tiles are part of the “Wall of Hope,” which is maintained by Rhode Island for Community and Justice. The Wall of Hope was made in the wake of 9/11 as a memorial to the lives lost.

This week workers began removing the tiles from the center pillars of the memorial because in an effort to preserve them.

Providence Parks Department Superintendent Wendy Nilsson said the tiles are an important part of the cityscape and residents shouldn’t worry about them being removed.

“Water, flooding, just wear and tear, erosion, vandalism,” Nilsson said Wednesday.

Nilsson said the tiles are being stored until they can be returned. The city is looking for a permanent solution, working with the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and the original architects to come up with a new look and feel for the space.

“It’s time to re-imagine what this could look like,” Nilsson added. “We’re talking a couple years out before we have a final product down here.”

Nilsson said the rest of the center tiles are set to be removed by the end of the week. The other tiles will stay in place for the time being. In 2015, the city announced the 12,000 tiles would be moving to a new location to help preserve the memorial.