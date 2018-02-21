Correia: It’s time to build a new high school for Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The job of a leader is often to gather his brothers and sisters into unifying under one common mission.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II aimed to rally the city Wednesday to build a new high school, to replace ailing B.M.C. Durfee High School, by taking reporters on tours of the school’s troubles.

Some of the examples included broken security cameras. Cables leading into the ceiling were disconnected and dangling, and covers were pulled off. A broken water fountain was covered with cardboard. Where the faucet would normally bubble was posted an attempt to add some cheer: a small chalkboard on top of the unit saying, “Reading is dreaming with open eyes.”

The least of concerns at #Durfee. A broken bubbler underneath a leaking ceiling and broken security cams. @wpri12 @frpsinfo pic.twitter.com/IbpwhWLpZ0 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 21, 2018

The high school is the second named for Bradford Matthew Chaloner Durfee. The original, on Rock Street, dates back to 1886, but was restored and is now a courthouse. The current Durfee opened in 1978. Like most things on the road to middle age, the building has struggled with structural concerns for years.

In January, the school had severe water damage and flooding when a water pipe in the building burst. Fifty thousand gallons flowed down and out, damaging classrooms and hallways. In some ways, it broke the camel’s back. Issues had been ongoing with the roof and some windows.

The city council approved a special election for March 6 for voters to decide whether to start building a new school. The price tag for the proposal is $263 million, but the state will pay most of it.

“It has outlasted its useful life,” Mayor Correia said back on Jan. 29.

Want to learn about the #NewDurfee High School project? Come one come all to PUBLIC FORUM #4 Wednesday, February 28, 2018 @frps_durfee Nagle Auditorium 6-7:30pm There will be tours of the current building before and after the forum starting at 5pm 😀See you there @Mass_SBA pic.twitter.com/4YkiSPwHTl — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) February 21, 2018

Eyewitness News reporter Kait Walsh joined Fall River officials for a tour of the school Wednesday and she’ll have more tonight at 6.