Crews use extra precaution, resources when handling fentanyl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With fentanyl becoming more and more prevalent in Southern New England, officials say it’s important for everyone to be careful.

Hazmat crews were called in Tuesday night after a small amount of the powerful painkiller was found following a sudden death in a home on Webster Avenue in Providence. When police arrived on scene, they discovered on a table 2-3 ounces of powder that tested positive for fentanyl.

Paul Doughty, president of the Providence firefighters’ union, said crews have to take extra precautions because the airborne effects of fentanyl are still not fully known.

“It’s absolutely deadly and like I said, only a few grains is enough to cause an overdose,” Doughty said Wednesday.

Late last year, several first responders were exposed to fentanyl near the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI). One Warwick police officer was sent to the hospital and treated with the anti-overdose drug Narcan.

Due to the exposure risk, emergency workers spend more time and resources responding to scenes where there may be fentanyl, according to Doughty.

“Something that both in Providence and nationwide, the clean up and aftermath of fentanyl being left on scene is something that has become more and more common,” he explained.

The Webster Avenue home was evacuated Tuesday as crews cleaned up the fentanyl.

“They went in, they bag it, double bag it, triple bag it,” said Stephen Houle, acting deputy chief of the Providence Fire Department.

Doughty said he hopes the scene will not continue to repeat itself.

“It takes away resources that might be used at another location for a fire or emergency response,” Doughty said. “So again, it’s another fallout that affects public safety from the use and distribution of fentanyl.”