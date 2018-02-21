Driver arrested after police chase through Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle in the area of Cranston Street. The driver refused to stop, leading to the chase through the city.

Police say the driver was speeding through downtown Providence and finally stopped near Windmill and Piave Streets — right on the North Providence line. The vehicle pulled into a driveway and the driver attempted to run away.

Police say the suspect is a 49-year-old Providence man. They say he refused to pull over because there were several warrants out for his arrest.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, he will now be charged with reckless driving, eluding police, and several other traffic violations.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court Wednesday morning.

No injuries or crashes were reported as a result of the chase.