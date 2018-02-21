Former RIEMA director, adjutant general remembers Station Nightclub fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Station Nightclub fire claimed the lives of 100 people and injured 200 more back in February 2003, after the building went up in flames during a concert.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Ge. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) was an adjutant general with the R.I. National Guard and the head of the R.I. Emergency Management Agency when the tragic fire occurred. He said his job was to assist first responders in trying to coordinate ambulances for victims and which hospital each victim would be transported to.

“I was absolutely amazed by the response of the first responders and mutual assistance all across the state,” Centracchio said. “They did a wonderful job, the best they could.”

In the above video, Centracchio reflects on the Station Nightclub fire in an interview with Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.