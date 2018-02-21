Fun in Providence for February school vacation week

On the warmest day of 2018 thus far, the kids (and parents!) will be looking for something fun to do during February school vacation week.

The Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Christina Robbio stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to share some of the fun events and activities that families can take advantage of.

Her recommendations include:

Providence Children’s Film Festival – Happening through Sunday

Roger Williams Park —

Zoo Half-Price/camps

Museum of Natural History & Planetarium Science Technology — (Engineering, math, hands-on fun)

Imagination Studio at the Botanical Center (various programming!)

Alex and Ani Center – Bumper cars

Battlegroundz

Lang’s Bowling

Launch Trampoline Park