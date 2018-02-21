Man wanted for abandoning dog, turtle turns himself in

Related Coverage Coventry police searching for man who abandoned turtle, dog

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man who they say abandoned a dog and a turtle in a Coventry home earlier this month.

According to police, Luis Rosa, 24, formerly of Coventry, turned himself in Wednesday at the town’s police headquarters.

Police said animal control officers responded on Feb. 7 to a report of an abandoned animal at a mobile home in Maple Root Village. When they arrived, police said they found a turtle and a dog living in deplorable conditions.

The turtle was alive but frozen solid in its tank, according to police. The officers removed the tank and transported it with the turtle still inside to Coventry Animal Control, where the ice was able to thaw overnight.

The turtle, named Elsa, is now recovering at a local aquarium. Police said the 10-month-old dog, named Ana, is currently up for adoption at the Coventry Animal Control facility.

Rosa was arraigned in Kent County District Court and released on $5,000 personal recognizance.