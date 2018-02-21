Pair charged with stalking woman using GPS tracker

Related Coverage East Providence city worker charged with illegally tracking vehicle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee of the city of East Providence charged with illegally tracking another woman’s vehicle faced a judge Wednesday, and prosecutors allege she wasn’t working alone.

Leah Stoddard, 37, was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge, along with counts of stalking and conspiracy.

Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Stoddard was allegedly trying to track the ex-girlfriend of John Mitchell, who has also been charged in the case.

The device she’s accused of using can track someone in real time over the internet and store that information for an entire year, according to the documents. In January, the alleged victim went to police saying mechanics scanned her car and found the GPS tracker.

The woman said she believed Stoddard and Mitchell were stalking her, noting the pair had shown up at two restaurants on two separate occasions while she was socializing there.

Mitchell worked at a local dealership and was knowledgeable about cars, the documents state.

The relationship between Stoddard and Mitchell is unknown at this time.

Stoddard, a human resources analyst for the city of East Providence, was arrested in late January. She’s been on paid administrative leave since she was charged.

Stoddard previously faced stalking allegations in 2012, when she was accused of using software to spy on her then husband, a North Providence police officer.

Following her arraignment, Stoddard was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

Mitchell was also arraigned Wednesday on charges of electronic tracking of a motor vehicle and stalking. He posted bail.