PC men’s basketball game postponed due to unsafe floor conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College (PC) basketball game with Seton Hall Wednesday night was postponed in progress due to an unplayable floor, officials confirm.

According to officials, unseasonably warm temperatures outside combined with the ice underneath the floor made for tough conditions at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game will be finished Thursday at noon at Alumni Hall on the campus of Providence College. The Friars trailed the Pirates, 56-47 with 13:03 left in the second half when the referees postponed the game.

Wet floor postponed @PCFriarsmbb @SetonHallMBB game with 13:03 left and the Friars down 9pts. Waiting for official word on when game will be completed @wpri12 @FOXProvidence Hearing Noon tomorrow at Alumni Hall @PCAthletics pic.twitter.com/6mX77HYLqo — JP Smollins (@jpsmollins) February 22, 2018

This is not the first time the Dunk has had issues. Last year, during PC’s game with Marquette, under similar warm conditions, players were slipping on the floor. Providence College Athletic Director Bob Driscoll said the school is working on a plan to potentially refund fans for their tickets.

The makeup game will be closed to fans and only include the teams, PC staff and media. Both Providence and Seton Hall are fighting to make the NCAA Tournament.

The General Manager of the Dunk said they will use an engineer on site Thursday to try and remedy the situation for future games.

Athletic Director @PCBobDriscoll speaks about the decision to postpone tonight's game @PCFriarsmbb @SetonHallMBB With both teams playing this weekend, completing the game tomorrow a necessity. Game at Noon at Alumni Hall and only open to @PCAthletics students, and staff pic.twitter.com/wjCzvLAg0l — JP Smollins (@jpsmollins) February 22, 2018