Police investigating Warwick hit-and-run

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run that occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Major Rick Rathbun, a pedestrian was struck near the Walmart on Post Road in Warwick.

Rathbun said the victim, an adult male, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Acura or Honda sedan that would have heavy front-end damage.

Rathbun said anyone with information should contact Warwick Police at (401) 468-4200.