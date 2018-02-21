‘Porch pirate’ caught stealing from Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Cottage Street.

The theft happened on Feb. 16, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the packages the suspect stole contained more than $2,500 worth of merchandise the victim had ordered online.

Cranston police are asking for anyone with information about the theft to call Detective John Ryan at 401-477-5066, or email him at jryan@cranstonpoliceri.com.