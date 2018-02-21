Quinnipiac University poll shows majority of Americans supporter stricter gun control

Related Coverage Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

(WPRI) — A just-released Quinnipiac University national poll shows the most support ever for stricter gun control laws.

According to the survey, two-thirds of voters support stricter gun control laws. That’s up from half just two years ago.

The poll also found nearly universal support for universal background checks. Only two percent of respondents opposed this idea.

A majority of 67 percent said they would support a nationwide ban on assault weapons, and three out of four respondents said Congress must do more to reduce gun violence.

Answers were a bit more varied in terms of what would reduce gun violence in schools. A majority of 40 percent said stricter gun control laws, while 34 percent said metal detectors, and 20 percent said arming teachers.

The university interviewed 1,249 registered voters over the phone.

Of the respondents, 22 percent were Republican, 33 percent were Democratic, and 39 percent were Independent.

Quinnipiac began focusing on gun control after the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, which is about 30 miles from the university.

